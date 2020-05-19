(@FahadShabbir)

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in New York is still agonizingly high though the rate of infection in the US epicenter of the virus outbreak is on the decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday

"The number that breaks my heart everyday, the number of deaths, is still painfully high at 106, but it is down," Cuomo told a media briefing, comparing the May 17 deaths to the 139 fatalities registered the previous day, May 16. "In this world where we are looking for good news on a daily basis, it is good news.

As for hospitalizations, Cuomo said it was down by just one from the previous day.

"It's not great but I will take it," he said.

New York so far has about a quarter of all US infections and fatalities from the COVID-19. Some 360,000 New Yorkers have been infected and more than 28,000 killed by the pandemic. The United States has a total of more than 1.5 million cases from the COVID-19 and over 90,000 related deaths.