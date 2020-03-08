UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

State of Washington, New York Report More COVID-19 Cases, US Death Toll Now at 19

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Over a dozen new coronavirus cases have been registered in the state of New York, while the total US death toll from the COVID-19 virus has reached 19, after Washington State reported more deaths, state authorities announced.

"There are 13 additional cases of Coronavirus in NYS since earlier today, bringing total to 89," New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter on Saturday. According to Cuomo, 11 cases have been confirmed in New York City.

Meanwhile in Washington State, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 102, while the death toll has reached 16.

"Of the 13 new cases reported today, two are deaths. In addition, two cases previously reported last week are people who have now died," the Public Health of Seattle and King County said on Saturday.

Thus, the total death toll from COVID-19 in the United States now stands at 19. The latest Saturday update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the death toll at 11, while the Johns Hopkins count shows 17 coronavirus deaths in the US.

On Saturday, Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in DC.

