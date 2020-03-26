State-Run Chinese Media Says Xi Urged G20 to Abolish Trade Barriers to Help Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on G20 leaders during an online summit to remove tariffs and barriers to the free movement of goods to help the global economy recover from consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping called on G20 leaders during an online summit to remove tariffs and barriers to the free movement of goods to help the global economy recover from consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Chinese president called on the G20 countries to take joint measures and send a powerful signal to contribute to the restoration of the global economy.

This year, the presidency of the G20 passed to Saudi Arabia, and it was Riyadh that initiated the "virtual" emergency summit dedicated to the ongoing pandemic. Following the summit, G20 leaders adopted a statement, pledging to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to offset the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on international and regional organizations to support emerging and developing countries amid the outbreak.