State Secretary of Belarusian Security Council Says Migrants Pose No Threat to Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that he does not see any threat to Belarus from migrants staying in the country, and explained their attempt to force the border with Poland as "a defensive reaction of people who were drawn to despair."

"There is definitely no need to fear (migrants). The people were going with normal, peaceful goals where they were invited - to Germany, to the UK, to Europe. They are running there trying to find the ways to reach their goal.

.. I would not say that they pose a threat to Belarus," Volfovich told the Belarusian STV broadcaster.

Volfovich also wondered: "Why did they take sticks and rocks?"

"I put myself in any man's place: if there were a wife and a child near, and a flashbang grenade was flying at them (Polish security forces used special means to prevent border crossings), who were poisoned with gas, I would take not only a stick and a rock... this is a defensive reaction of people who were drawn to despair, to insanity," Volfovich said.