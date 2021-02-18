UrduPoint.com
State Secretary Of Russia-Belarus Union State To Step Down After Term Expiration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

State Secretary of Russia-Belarus Union State to Step Down After Term Expiration

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Grigory Rapota, the state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, voiced plans on Thursday to leave the post after the expiration of his mandate.

"It's just that I had a designated term [in office], and now it expires. Therefore, I am preparing for this.

The final decision will be made shortly," Rapota said after meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by Sputnik Belarus.

Noting that his resignation has yet to be officially announced, the Union State's incumbent state secretary emphasized that wherever life takes him next, "[his] heart will remain here ” in the sphere of Russian-Belarusian relations."

Russia's RBC news outlet reported earlier in the day that Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev could replace Rapota at the post.

More Stories From World

