UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Secretary Of Russia-Belarus Union State Will Most Likely Step Down In Coming Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

State Secretary of Russia-Belarus Union State Will Most Likely Step Down in Coming Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Grigory Rapota, said on Friday he would most likely step down in the coming week.

"I think the matter will be solved within the coming week, most likely so.

I think so as paperwork is underway," Rapota said.

The official declined to reveal the name of his successor.

Rapota said that the Supreme State Council of the Union State would make an announcement on the new state secretary.

"It is not even necessary to gather everyone. Signatures are collected, that is all," Rapota added.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus All

Recent Stories

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

23 seconds ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

32 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

34 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

36 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.