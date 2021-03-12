State Secretary of Russia-Belarus Union State Will Most Likely Step Down in Coming Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Grigory Rapota, said on Friday he would most likely step down in the coming week.

"I think the matter will be solved within the coming week, most likely so.

I think so as paperwork is underway," Rapota said.

The official declined to reveal the name of his successor.

Rapota said that the Supreme State Council of the Union State would make an announcement on the new state secretary.

"It is not even necessary to gather everyone. Signatures are collected, that is all," Rapota added.