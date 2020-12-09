UrduPoint.com
State Secretary Of Vatican Admitted To Hospital To Undergo Surgery - Papal Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:21 PM

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was taken to Rome's Agostino Gemelli for medical reasons, Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was taken to Rome's Agostino Gemelli for medical reasons, Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni told reporters.

According to Bruni, the hospitalization took place on Tuesday evening.

"[Cardinal] was admitted today to the Agostino Gemelli Policlinic to undergo a scheduled surgical procedure for a prostatic hypertrophy. It is expected that in a few days he should be able to leave the hospital and gradually resume his work," Bruni said.

Parolin, aged 65, has served on his post since 2013 and became cardinal a year later. He also became a member of the Council of Cardinal Advisers in 2014, which includes cardinals of the Catholic Church serving as advisers to Pope Francis.

More Stories From World

