State Secretary Of Vatican Discharged From Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

State Secretary of Vatican Discharged From Hospital

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was discharged from Rome's Agostino Gemelli hospital and returned to Vatican, Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni told reporters on Tuesday

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was discharged from Rome's Agostino Gemelli hospital and returned to Vatican, Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Bruni, Parolin will soon return to fulfilling his duties.

On December 9, Parolin was admitted to the Rome hospital to undergo a scheduled surgical procedure for a prostatic hypertrophy, according to Bruni. He was expected to spend a few days there.

Parolin, aged 65, has served on his post since 2013 and became cardinal a year later. He also became a member of the Council of Cardinal Advisers in 2014, which comprises cardinals of the Catholic Church serving as advisers to Pope Francis.

More Stories From World

