State Security Service Of Georgia Investigating Coup Attempt Case

Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

State Security Service of Georgia Investigating Coup Attempt Case

The State Security Service of Georgia said on Friday that it is investigating a coup attempt case, adding that it related to a plan to prevent former President Mikheil Saakashvili's transportation to a prison hospital

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The State Security Service of Georgia said on Friday that it is investigating a coup attempt case, adding that it related to a plan to prevent former President Mikheil Saakashvili's transportation to a prison hospital.

"The State Security Service of Georgia is conducting an investigation into the coup with the aim of overthrowing and seizing state power ...

according to the evidence obtained during the investigation, it was established that the persons involved in the case are planning some destructive actions. In particular, in the event of a deterioration of health of convict Mikheil Saakashvili, in order to prevent him from entering the Gldani Correctional Facility No. 8, various ways of blocking the roads to the said correctional facility were envisaged," a spokesman of the service told reporters.

