UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Stakes In Russia's Gazprom, Rosneft Unlikely To Change Much - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

State Stakes in Russia's Gazprom, Rosneft Unlikely to Change Much - Finance Minister

Russian oil company Rosneft and gas giant Gazprom have not been considered for going private, state stakes in them are not likely to get significantly changed, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian oil company Rosneft and gas giant Gazprom have not been considered for going private, state stakes in them are not likely to get significantly changed, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said.

Siluanov said in October that the government needed a more ambitious privatization program.

"Such companies as Gazprom, Rosneft were not considered in our proposal, in our options, because we do not plan any global stake changes for them," Siluanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil October Gas Government

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam liberates the Muslims of Sub-continen ..

50 seconds ago

China, Japan, South Korea Call for WTO Reform Afte ..

51 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Refer 80 Criminal Cases Tied t ..

55 seconds ago

Sarraj-Turkey Deals Invalid Without Tobruk Parliam ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Expects Court's Decision on Ukraine's Bond ..

28 minutes ago

Leading Nissan Executive Quits After Just 1 Month ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.