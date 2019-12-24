Russian oil company Rosneft and gas giant Gazprom have not been considered for going private, state stakes in them are not likely to get significantly changed, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said

Siluanov said in October that the government needed a more ambitious privatization program.

"Such companies as Gazprom, Rosneft were not considered in our proposal, in our options, because we do not plan any global stake changes for them," Siluanov said.