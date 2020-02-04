UrduPoint.com
State Tests Of Advanced Russian Tank Armata To Be Completed In 2020 - Manturov

Tue 04th February 2020

State Tests of Advanced Russian Tank Armata to Be Completed in 2020 - Manturov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) State tests of Russia's advanced Armata tank are to be completed this year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The state tests of the Armata tank are scheduled to be completed in 2020. After the tests, Russia's Defense Ministry will determine the time of series-produced hardware's supply to military units," Manturov said.

