State Tests of Russian T-14 Armata Tank to Wrap Up Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The state tests of Russia's brand-new T-14 Armata tank are expected to be completed in 2022, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"State tests of the new T-14 tanks continue with positive results.

According to the plan, they should be completed in the first half of 2022," the source said.

In August, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that the Russian armed forces were going to receive 20 T-14 Armata tanks before the end of the year.