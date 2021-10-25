UrduPoint.com

State Tests Of Russian T-14 Armata Tank To Wrap Up Next Year - Source

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:50 AM

State Tests of Russian T-14 Armata Tank to Wrap Up Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The state tests of Russia's brand-new T-14 Armata tank are expected to be completed in 2022, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"State tests of the new T-14 tanks continue with positive results.

According to the plan, they should be completed in the first half of 2022," the source said.

In August, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that the Russian armed forces were going to receive 20 T-14 Armata tanks before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Russia Tank August Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vacc ..

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup match

4 hours ago
 564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Muni ..

564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in September

5 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit kicks off

Aqdar World Summit kicks off

6 hours ago
 72nd International Astronautical Congress convenes ..

72nd International Astronautical Congress convenes tomorrow at Dubai World Trade ..

6 hours ago
 Mo Salah inspires Liverpool demolish Man United at ..

Mo Salah inspires Liverpool demolish Man United at Old Trafford

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.