(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) State tests of Russia's Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile are expected to start before the end of July with test firing from the Russian Northern Fleet's frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"Before the end of this month, as part of the starting state tests of the shipborne missile system with the Zircon hypersonic missile, firing will be carried out at land and sea targets from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate," the source said.

In March, two defense industry sources told Sputnik that the Zircon missile was going to be test-fired from Admiral Gorshkov this summer. Another source told Sputnik in May that Russia was going to complete Zircon tests for surface ships by the end of this summer, while state tests of the missile system for both surface and underwater launch were expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

In January, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said that state tests of the hypersonic Zircon missile were going to culminate in 2021 with submarine launches, opening the way for serial production for the Russian Navy in 2022.

A defense industry source told Sputnik in January that the first salvo launch of the Zircon missile was expected to be carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate by the end of 2021.

In 2020, three Zircon test launches were carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, two of them hitting sea targets and one striking a ground target.