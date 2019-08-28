UrduPoint.com
State Trials Of Russia's Corsair Aerial Drone Underway - Developer

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia's Corsair tactical surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is undergoing state trials, a source in the Roselectronics holding (Rostec subsidiary) told Sputnik.

"Corsair's state trials are already underway," the source said on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 airshow.

The multipurpose Corsair aerial drone has been designed to carry out reconnaissance, patrol, surveillance and aerial photography missions with the radius of up to 120 kilometers (about 75 miles).

The drone has the maximum speed of up to 150 kilometers per hour, and the weight of 200 kilograms (441 Pounds).

In addition to military applications, it can be used to perform a variety of civilian tasks, including environmental monitoring, roads and infrastructure monitoring, forest fire prevention, search and rescue missions.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.

