State Trials Of Russia's Newest Derivatsiya Anti-Aircraft Gun To Finish In 2020 - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:00 AM

KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) State trials of Russia's newest Derivatsiya-SV 57-mm self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system (known as Derivatsiya-PVO before 2018) will be completed in 2020, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

"State trials of Derivatsiya-SV continue. They are expected to be completed next year," the source said.

In March 2018, Georgy Zakamennykh, general director of the system's developer, Uralvagonzavod's subsidiary Central Research Institute Burevestnik, said that the first prototype of Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system had been created and proceeded to preliminary trials.

According to the developers, Derivatsiya-SV system will be unique. It will be capable of both defeating air targets, covering the troops from the air, and of participation in ground operations as a support weapon.

Experts note that the efficiency of Derivatsiya differs little from an anti-aircraft missile system, while its production and operation might be significantly cheaper. The system is believed to be created on the basis of the Armata platform.

