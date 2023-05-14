State TV Gives Edge To Erdogan In Presidential Race With Over 50% Of Votes Counted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 10:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured 52.12% of the vote in Sunday's presidential race versus Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 42.01%, with 51.39% of the ballots counted, state news channel TRT Haber reported.
Sinan Ogan came third with 5.33%, while Muharrem Ince, who was kept on the ballot despite dropping out of the race on Thursday, came fourth with a half of a percentage point.