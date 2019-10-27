State Will Never Succeed If It Invests Only in 50% of Its Population - Rwandan Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Gender parity can boost economic growth and countries which are reluctant to invest in their female population are unlikely to achieve success and sustainable development, Rwandan Minister of Trade and Industry Soraya Hakuziyaremye told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa economic forum in Sochi.

Rwanda, where women make up over 60 percent of the parliament and 50 percent of the government, has been in the vanguard of women empowerment and the gender gap minimization, especially in politics, both regionally in Africa and globally as well.

"I know for sure is that if a country does not invest in the 50 percent of its population, I do not know how sustainable it [the country] will be. So it is not about the quantity, it is about making sure that people are included. You can see even in the developed countries and some of the most advanced, the problem of inequality is there, be it gender-based, social inequality or economic inequality. So we have chosen to really include everyone in your development path. And I think it just makes common sense - why would you want to develop your country for only 50 percent of your population? It will never succeed," Hakuziyaremye said.

With rich experience in the private sector prior to commencing her government career, Hakuziyaremye made a reference to the corporate world - "the more diversity you have in your board and your management in terms of gender, the return of equity is always higher."

In the case of Rwanda, the gender parity has also brought about an actual added value economically, the minister opined. "I think it is simply the facts. If you look at the growth that the country has had, the last 18 years our economy has grown at an average of seven percent, consistently. Is it a coincidence that all the laws and policies for gender equality started at the same time?" she said.

The UN Women agency has repeatedly commended Rwanda for its gender policies and partnered with the Rwandan government as a hub for knowledge and technical expertise on gender and women empowerment issues. Equal rights for men and women are guaranteed by the Rwandan Constitution, which also provides for a 30-percent representation of women in all decision-making organs.