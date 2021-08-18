Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan continues to attentively observe the development of the situation and events in Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan continues to attentively observe the development of the situation and events in Afghanistan.

In this respect, the Turkmen side especially emphasizes that based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as being guided by the historical, cultural and civilizational commonality of the peoples of two countries, Turkmenistan has always been and remains firmly interested in the domestic stability and security of Afghanistan, wellbeing of the fraternal Afghan people.

At the same time, Turkmenistan is a strong adherent of peaceful resolution of all the issues of Afghan problematic through political and diplomatic means and methods.



The official Ashgabat stands for the speedy normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and expresses assuredness in that the new state institutions in this country will be soon established in the legal framework and with wide participation of all ethnic groups residing in Afghanistan.

Being a good neighbor of Afghanistan and a state with the status of permanent neutrality declared by the United Nations, Turkmenistan in accordance with the principles and norms of the UN Charter will continue its work aimed at rendering comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in the process of establishing peace, civil concord and stability in the county, as well as the economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan.