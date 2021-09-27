UrduPoint.com

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan O 27 September – Commemoration Day In The Republic Of Azerbaijan

One year ago today, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia

Agsu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) One year ago today, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
These measures were undertaken within the framework of the right to self-defense.

They were in full compliance with the international humanitarian law in order to prevent another military aggression from Armenia, and to provide for the security of the civilian population. This marked the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War.
The Patriotic War put an end to Armenia’s nearly 30-year-long policy of aggression.

Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity, and the fundamental rights of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis were restored. Azerbaijan, alone ensured the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.


The end of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories revealed the full extent of the illegal activities undertaken by Armenia for decades. This includes extensive mining; the deliberate destruction and misappropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural and religious heritage; plundering of natural resources; destruction of infrastructure; and other violations of international law.

Evidence of Armenia’s numerous war crimes was also revealed. In order to hold Armenia accountable for its breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law, Azerbaijan filed inter-state applications against Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice.


The Government of Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories and taking consistent steps to ensure the safe and dignified return of nearly one million of displaced Azerbaijanis, as well as the reintegration of these lands.

The Government is also taking all necessary measures to ensure lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region in accordance with the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020.
The Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President İlham Aliyev that ended with a victory of the brave Azerbaijani Army, opened a new era in the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established international justice and changed the realities in the region.
Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, on the basis of strict observance of the principles of the international law, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders.

We call on Armenia to respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations.
We commemorate with deep respect and esteem the memory of all our Martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 27, which is celebrated as the Commemoration Day in our country by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

