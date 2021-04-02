UrduPoint.com
Statement On US Readiness To Support Kiev Could Just Be 'Interpretation' - Moscow Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:27 PM

A statement made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry about Washington's readiness to support Kiev in case of a conflict with Russia could be just an interpretation of a conversation, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

The Ukrainian ministry has said that Washington promised to provide support to Kiev if tensions in Donbas escalate.

"We do not comment on the rumors, we consider this a manifestation of a disinformation campaign, an attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to switch attention from their inability to solve internal problems to external ones," the source said.

