Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning To Attack Ukraine Groundless - Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:48 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Statements made by the West about Russia allegedly planning to attack Ukraine are groundless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"The realization of the fact that Russia is allegedly preparing for aggression, is gathering forces, preparing for a strike, although it is not based on anything, it forms a psychological background," Ryabkov told reporters.