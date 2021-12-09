Statements About Russia Allegedly Planning to Attack Ukraine Groundless - Moscow

Statements made by the West about Russia allegedly planning to attack Ukraine are groundless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

"The realization of the fact that Russia is allegedly preparing for aggression, is gathering forces, preparing for a strike, although it is not based on anything, it forms a psychological background," Ryabkov told reporters.