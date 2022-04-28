UrduPoint.com

Statements By UN Human Rights Commissioner On Ukraine Far From Impartiality - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Statements made by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet regarding the situation in Ukraine are far from impartiality and politicized, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The statements of the chief UN human rights official are far from the standards of objectivity and impartiality that the UN secretariat and all employees of the world organization, especially at such a high level, should follow directly," Zakharova told a briefing.

The diplomat added that Moscow is ready for close cooperation with the UN high commissioner on the situation in Ukraine.

