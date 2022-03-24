Statements claiming that Russia has requested China's military assistance due to the ongoing operation in Ukraine are false, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Statements claiming that Russia has requested China's military assistance due to the ongoing operation in Ukraine are false, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"As for (statements) that allege that China is providing military assistance to Russia, this is absolutely false information," Wu said, as quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The spokesman also said that the United States is spreading rumors and provocations over alleged role of China in the Ukraine crisis.

Wu added that reports alleging that China knew in advance of Russia's military operation are also false.