Statements Of West On Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:17 PM

Statements made by the United States and the United Kingdom on Iran's involvement in the attack of Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean are groundless, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Statements made by the United States and the United Kingdom on Iran's involvement in the attack of Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean are groundless, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"These accusations are absolutely groundless... All these statements [by the US and the UK] contain contradictory phrases ... First they blame Iran [for the attack] without providing any documents, and then they say that it was possible," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the ministry in its Telegram channel.

