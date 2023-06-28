Open Menu

Statements Of Western Leaders On Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

Statements made by Western leaders on contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine simply deserve no respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Statements made by Western leaders on contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine simply deserve no respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"Compare all the public statements of Western figures about contacts with Putin, they simply do not deserve respect.

If you are interested in a conversation, the president of Russia will never refuse such contact," Lavrov said in an interview at the the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") tv show, which was published on the Foreign Ministry's website on Wednesday.

Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said that they plan to call Putin but did not do it.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin TV All

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 ..

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 Reforms

9 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

12 minutes ago
 Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Educa ..

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Co ..

12 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

12 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

12 minutes ago
 Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

23 minutes ago
Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

23 minutes ago
 World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconst ..

World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Re ..

23 minutes ago
 ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for S ..

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

23 minutes ago
 OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

23 minutes ago
 Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

2 hours ago
 Stocks rally on upbeat US data

Stocks rally on upbeat US data

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World