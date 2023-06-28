Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

Statements made by Western leaders on contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine simply deserve no respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Statements made by Western leaders on contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine simply deserve no respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"Compare all the public statements of Western figures about contacts with Putin, they simply do not deserve respect.

If you are interested in a conversation, the president of Russia will never refuse such contact," Lavrov said in an interview at the the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") tv show, which was published on the Foreign Ministry's website on Wednesday.

Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said that they plan to call Putin but did not do it.