Statements on Russia Preparing Provocation in Donbas False - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Statements made by US officials that Russia is preparing a provocation in Donbas to get a pretext for an invasion in Ukraine are false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Let us not forget what American officials have said about the so-called invasion of Russia in Ukraine, in particular, spreading complete disinformation that we are preparing a provocation with an attack almost on the Russian-speaking population in Donbas in order to get a pretext for that very invasion," Lavrov told reporters.