UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statements On Russia's Responsibility For Escalations In Donbas False - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Statements on Russia's Responsibility for Escalations in Donbas False - Foreign Ministry

Statements made by Ukraine and a number of Western countries about Russia's responsibility for escalating tensions in Donbas are disinformation and propaganda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Statements made by Ukraine and a number of Western countries about Russia's responsibility for escalating tensions in Donbas are disinformation and propaganda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We paid attention to the aggressive information campaign launched recently by Ukraine and a number of Western countries that are trying to accuse Russia of escalating tensions in the Donbas and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The aggravated situation in the east of Ukraine, provoked by the Kiev authorities themselves, was chosen as a pretext," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that planned activities of the Russian military are used as a pretext to accuse Moscow of escalating tensions.

"We consider such a policy of disinformation and propaganda as actions designed to create the necessary information background and divert attention from Kiev's own military preparations in the Donbas, Ukrainian sabotage of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the buildup of military activity of NATO countries in Ukraine," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Kiev Border From

Recent Stories

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Board Upholds 4-Month In ..

2 minutes ago

Crops' harvesting: OGRA directs OMCs to ensure 20- ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan Transit Trader inaugurated at Ghulam Kh ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Pulls New Forces, Weapons to Contact Line in ..

2 minutes ago

District administration decides to handover Abdull ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister attends Planning Commission meeting ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.