MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Statements made by Ukraine and a number of Western countries about Russia's responsibility for escalating tensions in Donbas are disinformation and propaganda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We paid attention to the aggressive information campaign launched recently by Ukraine and a number of Western countries that are trying to accuse Russia of escalating tensions in the Donbas and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The aggravated situation in the east of Ukraine, provoked by the Kiev authorities themselves, was chosen as a pretext," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that planned activities of the Russian military are used as a pretext to accuse Moscow of escalating tensions.

"We consider such a policy of disinformation and propaganda as actions designed to create the necessary information background and divert attention from Kiev's own military preparations in the Donbas, Ukrainian sabotage of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the buildup of military activity of NATO countries in Ukraine," Zakharova added.