States At Berlin Conference Agree To Tighten Up Arms Embargo To Libyan Rivals ” Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

States at Berlin Conference Agree to Tighten Up Arms Embargo to Libyan Rivals ” Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin conference on Libya on Sunday have agreed not to assist either of Libya's two rival administrations, specifically by committing to respect arms embargo for the sake of preserving ceasefire between them, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said following talks.

"The participants of today's talks have committed to refrain from any further support to the sides of the Libyan conflict. It refers to military assistance and arms supplies, so that the arms embargo and ceasefire can be implemented," Merkel said at a press conference.

"We have agreed to tighten up the implementation of arms embargo. Everyone has pledged commitment to it," Merkel said.

