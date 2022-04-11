UrduPoint.com

States May Ask Russia To Create Corridors To Withdraw Ukrainian Troops From Mariupol - DPR

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

States May Ask Russia to Create Corridors to Withdraw Ukrainian Troops From Mariupol - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) A number of countries, including Turkey, Bulgaria and France, may try to ask Russia to create corridors to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Mariupol, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Monday.

"I think it will be a negotiation process ” France, Turkey, Greece, maybe, even Bulgaria, because the Bulgarians called me yesterday, they are worried ... Therefore, I think they will try to convince Russia to create corridors and pull out people whom no one would want to see there," Basurin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, commenting on how to pull Ukrainian military out of Mariupol.

