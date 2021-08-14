UrduPoint.com

States Must Convey To Taliban Forceful Seizure Of Power 'a Losing Proposition' - Guterres

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

States Must Convey to Taliban Forceful Seizure of Power 'a Losing Proposition' - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to send a clear message to the Taliban (banned in Russia) that capturing power through military force in Afghanistan is a losing proposition.

"The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear:  seizing power through military force is a losing proposition. That can only lead to prolonged civil war or to the complete isolation of Afghanistan," Guterres said in a statement.

