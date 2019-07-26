States Must Not Misuse UN Cyprus Mission to Pressure Cypriots to Reach Deal - Russia Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The international community should refrain from using the United Nations mission in Cyprus as a tool to exert pressure to reach a political solution on the island, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"The United Nations mission should not be used as a tool to exercise political pressure on the Cypriots," Polyanskiy said on Thursday. "Its purpose is to ensure security and to monitor compliance with the buffer zones."

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution drafted by the United Kingdom to extend the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for six more months. The resolution urged the sides to renew efforts to settle the dispute there as quickly as possible.

Polyanskiy said that a political solution could only be reached by the Cypriots themselves through direct dialogue, and any external intervention or imposition of concepts and establishing of timelines is unacceptable.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the current system of security guarantees by Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom is outdated and does not help the Cypriots in reaching an independent settlement.

"The most effective way to ensure independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of a united Cyprus would be guarantees on the part of the United Nations Security Council," Polyanskiy said.

Cyprus has been split between its Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, although the Turkish-backed Republic of Northern Cyprus has not been recognized internationally.

Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost since the island's division, but were repeatedly stalled. Negotiations resumed in February 2014 after a two-year break at the initiative of current Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. In July 2017, the negotiations on Cyprus failed again.