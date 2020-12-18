States Other Than Russia May Be Behind Massive Hack Against US Government - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Countries other than Russia could be behind the massive cyber attack on US government networks, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"People are saying [it is] Russia. I don't know that. It could be other countries. I just don't know," Kudlow told reporters.

On Monday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said Federal, state and local governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities face a grave threat as a result of the ongoing cyber attack. CISA said the attack has been ongoing since at least March and attributed it to an advanced persistent threat actor.

The Washington Post alleged that a hacking group supposedly to the Russian intelligence may be behind the hacking but provided no evidence to back its claims.

Russia's Embassy in the United States dismissed the media allegations as unfounded.