UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

States Should Provide Asylum To People Fleeing Conflict In Mali - UN Refugee Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:01 PM

States Should Provide Asylum to People Fleeing Conflict in Mali - UN Refugee Agency

Countries should provide asylum protection to people fleeing the conflict in Mali, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said during a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Countries should provide asylum protection to people fleeing the conflict in Mali, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said during a press briefing on Friday.

"UNHCR urges states to provide access to territory and asylum procedures to people fleeing the conflict in Mali," Mahecic told reporters.

Mahecic said that Malians who leave their homes due to the escalation of violence in the central and southern regions and areas bordering with Niger and Burkina Faso should not be forcibly returned to the West African state until the security situation improves in the country.

Violence in Mali has intensified as a result of increased activities by armed groups and Islamic terrorists targeting civilians, security forces, peacekeepers and anyone who collaborates with national or international defense forces, Mahecic said.

The surge of hostilities had also deteriorated humanitarian assistance to an estimated 3.4 million Malians who are facing severe food scarcity.

In 2018, the UN Human Rights Office reported an escalation of inter-communal violence in the Mopti region between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia Mali Mopti Burkina Faso Niger 2018 Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Denies Claims of Russian Border Guards Viol ..

5 minutes ago

US Border Patrol Marine Unit Comes Under Fire From ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Calls Hollywood 'Racist' Amid Controversy Ov ..

5 minutes ago

Businesses not having STRN can't charge sale tax: ..

5 minutes ago

Govt suspended bilateral trade with India with imm ..

8 minutes ago

Widespread rains forecast in the country 09 Aug 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.