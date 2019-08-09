States Should Provide Asylum to People Fleeing Conflict in Mali - UN Refugee Agency

Countries should provide asylum protection to people fleeing the conflict in Mali, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said during a press briefing on Friday

"UNHCR urges states to provide access to territory and asylum procedures to people fleeing the conflict in Mali," Mahecic told reporters.

Mahecic said that Malians who leave their homes due to the escalation of violence in the central and southern regions and areas bordering with Niger and Burkina Faso should not be forcibly returned to the West African state until the security situation improves in the country.

Violence in Mali has intensified as a result of increased activities by armed groups and Islamic terrorists targeting civilians, security forces, peacekeepers and anyone who collaborates with national or international defense forces, Mahecic said.

The surge of hostilities had also deteriorated humanitarian assistance to an estimated 3.4 million Malians who are facing severe food scarcity.

In 2018, the UN Human Rights Office reported an escalation of inter-communal violence in the Mopti region between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.