Station Name Sign in Russian Removed From Tbilisi Metro - Transport Company

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The sign from Tbilisi 's Delisi metro station, which was written in Russian , had been removed from the station's wall, Georgian First Channel broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Tbilisi Transport Company

"The sign did not correspond to the Georgian-English scheme. Its dismantling has been on the agenda for a long time," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company told Sputnik that the sign had been removed as a part of maintenance work.

This comes amid a wave of anti-Russia protests that erupted in Tbilisi in late June after a Russian lawmaker addressed Georgian parliament in Russian and while seated in the speaker's seat, gestures which were viewed as insulting.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called Russia "the enemy," claiming that Moscow was interested in dividing the nation. In response, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called her words unprofessional and alleged that she was either not fully aware of or was distorting the situation.