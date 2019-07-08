UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Station Name Sign In Russian Removed From Tbilisi Metro - Transport Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Station Name Sign in Russian Removed From Tbilisi Metro - Transport Company

The sign from Tbilisi's Delisi metro station, which was written in Russian, had been removed from the station's wall, Georgian First Channel broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Tbilisi Transport Company

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The sign from Tbilisi's Delisi metro station, which was written in Russian, had been removed from the station's wall, Georgian First Channel broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Tbilisi Transport Company.

"The sign did not correspond to the Georgian-English scheme. Its dismantling has been on the agenda for a long time," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company told Sputnik that the sign had been removed as a part of maintenance work.

This comes amid a wave of anti-Russia protests that erupted in Tbilisi in late June after a Russian lawmaker addressed Georgian parliament in Russian and while seated in the speaker's seat, gestures which were viewed as insulting.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called Russia "the enemy," claiming that Moscow was interested in dividing the nation. In response, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called her words unprofessional and alleged that she was either not fully aware of or was distorting the situation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Company Metro Tbilisi June From

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Multan

3 minutes ago

Felix plays down Griezmann pressure at Atletico

3 minutes ago

Five killed in Somalia checkpoint gun battle

3 minutes ago

UK Medics Used Anti-Nerve Agent Drug for 1st Time ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of police torture in M ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow fumes at obscene anti-Putin rant by Georgia ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.