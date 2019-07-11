UrduPoint.com
Statistics Expose Swedish Claims Of Russian Border 'Aggression' As Groundless - Zakharova

Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:24 PM

The recent statement by the Supreme Commander of Swedish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Micael Byden about other states illegally crossing Sweden's borders clearly demonstrates that allegations of Russian border provocations are groundless, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday

In a recent interview with CNN, Byden was asked about the allegedly aggressive conduct of the Russian military. According to Zakharova, the very wording of the question was provocative.

"So, the supreme commander of the Swedish Armed Forces said that Russia accounts on average for every 15th breach of Swedish borders. Every 15th means that more than 10 violations have been committed by someone else, yet the informational shaming fell on Russia," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman then cited data from the Swedish Armed Forces' official website, which stated that Sweden's borders were illegally crossed 49 times by foreign vessels, aircraft and vehicles between 2016 and 2018.

"The overwhelming majority of these violations has not been committed by our country but by NATO member states. Russia is mentioned in only three episodes. And we remind everyone that the Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed the facts of Sweden's border being violated by Russian planes. The statement by the Swedish Army supreme commander clearly demonstrates the hollowness of the actively promoted thesis on 'aggressive and provocative' conduct of the Russian Armed and Aerospace Forces in the Baltic region," Zakharova said.

On January 24, the Swedish military reported that a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane and two Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker jets had briefly entered Sweden's airspace over its Baltic Sea coast. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the incident.

