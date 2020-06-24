UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statue Of French Statesman Splashed With Paint In Paris - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Statue of French Statesman Splashed With Paint in Paris - Reports

A statue of a 17th-century French royal minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert who codified slavery in African colonies was smeared with paint on Tuesday night, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A statue of a 17th-century French royal minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert who codified slavery in African colonies was smeared with paint on Tuesday night, media said.

A suspect was detained after scrawling "negrophobia of state" in red paint over the base of the monument, a police source told Le Figaro newspaper. The paint was also splashed over Colbert's likeness.

The statue stands outside the national parliament in the city center.

Colbert is known for drafting the notorious Code Noir, or Black Code, for "Sun King" Louis XIV. The document regulated the life of black slaves and freemen in French overseas territories.

Dozens of monuments to prominent historical figures associated with slavery have been defaced or demolished in the United States and Europe in recent weeks after the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the in-custody death of a black African American.

Related Topics

Police Europe Parliament United States Media

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

1 hour ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

2 hours ago

International Day of Seafarer to be observed on Th ..

5 minutes ago

MinFS&R to incentivise locust collection for conve ..

5 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest 30 proclaimed offenders during ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey to Open Airport COVID-19 Testing Centers by ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.