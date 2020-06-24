Statue of French Statesman Splashed With Paint in Paris - Reports

A statue of a 17th-century French royal minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert who codified slavery in African colonies was smeared with paint on Tuesday night, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A statue of a 17th-century French royal minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert who codified slavery in African colonies was smeared with paint on Tuesday night, media said.

A suspect was detained after scrawling "negrophobia of state" in red paint over the base of the monument, a police source told Le Figaro newspaper. The paint was also splashed over Colbert's likeness.

The statue stands outside the national parliament in the city center.

Colbert is known for drafting the notorious Code Noir, or Black Code, for "Sun King" Louis XIV. The document regulated the life of black slaves and freemen in French overseas territories.

Dozens of monuments to prominent historical figures associated with slavery have been defaced or demolished in the United States and Europe in recent weeks after the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the in-custody death of a black African American.