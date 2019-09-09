UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statue Of Russian St. John Of Kronstadt Unveiled In Washington

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Statue of Russian St. John of Kronstadt Unveiled in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Several hundreds of Orthodox Christian believers gathered in Washington on Sunday to greet one of the greatest Russian saints, St. John of Kronstadt, on American land. 

The monument dedicated to this famous preacher has been unveiled at the ground of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox cathedral.

The First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan Hilariaon (Kapral) led the dedicating ceremony in the presence of the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Anonov.

The solemn ceremony became a part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of St. John the Baptist parish.

"The memory of St. John of Kronstadt in the United States is a bright event in spiritual life for all Orthodox Christians in the US ," Antonov said.

He called this ceremony another step for consolidation of Russian diaspora.

"Russian Orthodox Church in Russia or abroad always helped people to keep not only faith, but national heritage, Russian culture and Russian language," Antonov added.

He expressed the evidence in broad cooperation between the Russian embassy and St.

John the Baptist cathedral.

More than 300 people attended the ceremony at the parish premises at Washington's calm neigborhood in several miles from the White House. Divine liturgy and Cross procession preceded the statue opening.

"This is the first monument of the St. John of Kronstadt in the United States," the parish rector Victor Potapov told Sputnik.

The 9-foot 850 kilos bronze statue created by sculptor Dmitry Kukkolos. It was donated by donated by Russia's Foundation Under the Protection of Theotokos (Mother of God) and Russian National Creative Studio ARTPROEKT.

St. John the Baptist is the only Russian Orthodox church in Washington. It was established in 1949 by archbishop John of Shanghai and San Francisco, who ha been canonized in 1994.

The Foundation Under the Protection of Theotokos sponsors creation of sculptures of great Orthodox saints in Russia, Europe, Australia and America. Several of its sculptures are placed in the United States at the Synod of Bishops of ROCOR in New York, at the Eastern Diocese's cathedral in the city of Howell, New Jersey, and in San Francisco.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Europe Washington White House San Francisco Shanghai New York United States Sunday Bronze God Church Christian Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 September 2019

20 minutes ago

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

9 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

13 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.