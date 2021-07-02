UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statues To Queens Victoria, Elizabeth II Toppled At Rally In Canada - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Statues to Queens Victoria, Elizabeth II Toppled at Rally in Canada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Protesters have torn down statues to Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II during an Every Child Matters rally in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, the CBS broadcaster reported.

The rally was held on Thursday, which was also Canada Day. It comes as numerous unmarked child graves have been discovered across Canada on the territory of former residential schools. In the 20th century, indigenous children were forcibly sent to such schools to be assimilated into European Canadian society.

The toppled monument of Queen Victoria stood at a square near the Manitoba legislature. The demonstrators left red handprints on the statue and an inscription saying "We were children once.

Bring them home."

Police arrested one of protesters, using a stun against him. According to the broadcaster, the arrested man was possibly angry at those who had toppled the monument to Queen Victoria.

The demonstrators also pulled down a smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who is Canada's head of state.

In 2015, Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission established that some 150,000 indigenous minors forcibly went through the assimilation school system from 1883 to 1998. About 3,200 children died in the schools, which were hotspots of various diseases, including tuberculosis.

Related Topics

Century Canada Died Victoria Winnipeg Man 2015 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

12 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

13 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.