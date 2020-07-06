UrduPoint.com
Status Of Hagia Sophia Turkey's Internal Affair - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:39 PM

The Kremlin considers the status of Hagia Sophia Turkey's internal affair, but hopes that Ankara will take the church's importance into consideration, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Kremlin considers the status of Hagia Sophia Turkey's internal affair, but hopes that Ankara will take the church's importance into consideration, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Turkey is considering converting Hagia Sophia, � currently museum, formerly a mosque, originally a Greek Orthodox church, � to mosque.

"We cannot comment on the internal affairs of Turkey," Peskov said.

"I can only say that we hope that the status of Sophia as the World Heritage Site will be taken into consideration," the presidential spokesman continued.

According to Peskov, the church is not just an important tourist landmark, it has "spiritual value."

"Of course, we hope that our colleagues and partners will take all this into account," the spokesman said.

