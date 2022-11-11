MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Kherson region is a subject of Russia, and its status cannot be changed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is a subject of Russia. (The status of) this subject is legislatively fixed, defined.

There are no and can be no changes," Peskov said, when asked whether Russia continued to consider the entire Kherson region as its own territory and whether it would legally define the status of the region's right-bank part.