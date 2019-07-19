Status Quo Around Kosovo to Benefit Neither Belgrade Nor Prishtina - Bolton

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Preserving the status quo around the situation in Kosovo is not in the interests of either Belgrade or Prishtina, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

Bolton's statement followed his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Thursday.

"It was a pleasure to host FM Dacic of Serbia today. We agreed that the Dialogue with Kosovo needs to move forward as neither side benefits from the status quo. The time for both sides to act is now," Bolton said on Twitter.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.

On July 4, Kosovo said it might bar all Serbian officials from entering its territory over what it called "constant propaganda and false news." Following a wave of criticism from Brussels and Belgrade, Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said these plans were not true.