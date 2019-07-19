UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Status Quo Around Kosovo To Benefit Neither Belgrade Nor Prishtina - Bolton

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Status Quo Around Kosovo to Benefit Neither Belgrade Nor Prishtina - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Preserving the status quo around the situation in Kosovo is not in the interests of either Belgrade or Prishtina, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

Bolton's statement followed his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Thursday.

"It was a pleasure to host FM Dacic of Serbia today. We agreed that the Dialogue with Kosovo needs to move forward as neither side benefits from the status quo. The time for both sides to act is now," Bolton said on Twitter.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.

On July 4, Kosovo said it might bar all Serbian officials from entering its territory over what it called "constant propaganda and false news." Following a wave of criticism from Brussels and Belgrade, Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said these plans were not true.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Twitter European Union Vehicles Brussels Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian May July Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Of ..

15 minutes ago

Taiwan pledges help for Hong Kong protesters seeki ..

15 minutes ago

'Hell' of Japan fire that killed dozens at anime c ..

15 minutes ago

Pak volleyball team to feature in Asian Men's U-23 ..

15 minutes ago

4 Chicago police fired for alleged police shooting ..

31 minutes ago

Iran armed forces say all drones 'safely returned' ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.