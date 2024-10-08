Stay And 'you Are Going To Die': Florida Braces For Next Hurricane
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Storm-battered Florida girded Tuesday for a direct hit from Hurricane Milton, a monster weather system threatening catastrophic damage and forcing President Joe Biden to postpone a major overseas trip
As the second huge hurricane in as many weeks rumbled toward the US state's battered west coast, a sense of looming catastrophe spread as people raced to board up homes and evacuate.
As of Tuesday morning, Milton was generating maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) and the threat of as much as 15 feet of storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said, calling it "extremely dangerous," and urging people to heed evacuation orders.
The Category 4 hurricane was tracking just north of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
After weakening from a maximum Category 5 overnight, it is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night in Florida as a Category 3 storm and remain powerful as it churns across the state.
At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Ron Santis ticked off town after town and county after county that are in danger.
"Basically the entire peninsula portion of Florida is under some type of either a watch or a warning," he said.
The mayor of Tampa, a metropolitan area of three million that was hit hard last month by Hurricane Helene, was blunt in her assessment.
"Helene was a wake-up call. This is literally catastrophic," Mayor Jane Castor said on CNN.
"I can say this without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die."
