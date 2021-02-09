UrduPoint.com
Stay Of Proceedings Against Ex-Nazi Undermines Canada's Reputation - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The court mandated stay of deportation proceedings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander undermines Canada's reputation and the admissibility hearings must resume as soon as possible, B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said.

Earlier on Monday, Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik that IRB is postponing deportation hearings against the former Schutzstaffel (SS) member until March 19 after a Federal Court Justice ordered a stay of the proceedings.

"Today's news of the stay of proceedings against ex-Nazi Helmut Oberlander until March 19, 2021, after more than a quarter of a century of legal wrangling, is a tragedy and disgrace to Canada's reputation," Mostyn said in a statement on Monday evening. "We seek to offer a voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves: this matter must at the very least proceed immediately on March 20, 2021."

