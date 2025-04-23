'Stay The Course’, Build On Progress Made, Pakistan Urges Parties To Colombia Peace Accord
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan has urged signatories to Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement to "stay the course" and build upon the progress they have made, despite challenges that hamper efforts to fully implement the historic accord that ended Latin America’s longest-running civil war.
"While national policies must be rooted in Colombia’s unique context, identifying genuine commitment to peace among armed actors is essential," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
“Such clarity can help the Government adapt its strategies and bolster public confidence in the peace process,” he said at a briefing on the situation in Columbia, a South American country.
"We urge all parties to respond positively to the government’s outreach, renounce violence in all its forms, and recommit to dialogue—without preconditions, and with full respect for the Constitution and national laws," the Pakistani envoy added.
The peace deal between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist–Leninist guerrilla group, was designed to end more than five decades of conflict and build a stable and lasting peace in the region.
But the re-integration of former FARC combatants remains an issue, according to the UN. More than 12,000 have laid down their arms and the majority are actively involved in the reintegration process, it was pointed out.
Insecurity is a specific concern, however, as 23 ex-combatants have been killed this year.
"Pakistan acknowledges the advances made thus far in its implementation and commends the Colombian government and other stakeholders for their efforts in promoting reconciliation and peace," Ambassador Asim said, especially mentioning the progress in rural reform stand.
"However, structural and security-related challenges continue to hamper progress in critical areas, including the reintegration and security guarantees for former FARC combatants and the functioning of transitional justice mechanisms".
"Ensuring the safety and security of all Colombians remains central to the success of the 2016 Peace Agreement," the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out the recent tragic incident in Catatumbo where two rival rebel groups engaged in a bloody battle.
Of particular concern, he said, was the continued targeting of ex-combatants and the recruitment of children by these groups—trends that disproportionately affect the vulnerable indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.
"lasting peace in Colombia will require inclusive dialogue, development, and justice—anchored in national ownership and belief," Ambassador Asim said.
"Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for this process and encourages all actors to stay the course towards full implementation of the Peace Agreement."
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..
More Stories From World
-
'Stay the course’, build on progress made, Pakistan urges parties to Colombia peace accord6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future35 minutes ago
-
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood35 minutes ago
-
Lakers level NBA playoff series, Pacers and Thunder win again35 minutes ago
-
Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes36 minutes ago
-
Musk to reduce White House role as Tesla profits plunge45 minutes ago
-
Pakistani astronaut to join China Space Station as payload specialist in future1 hour ago
-
Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result10 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results10 hours ago
-
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen partnership for regional peace, development12 hours ago