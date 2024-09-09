Stc Group To Showcase AI-Driven Solutions At GAIN Summit
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, is participating in the Global AI Summit (GAIN summit), scheduled to be held in Riyadh from September 10 to 12.
GAIN summit is the leading platform for advancing the global discussion on AI, where experts, academics, corporates, and policymakers converge from around the globe to shape the future of AI, a press release said.
This event will enable stc Group to showcase its current array of AI-driven solutions, and explore opportunities to further expand its AI capabilities. "GAIN summit, renowned for its comprehensive exploration of AI's current and future impact, will feature key discussions under the themes of AI NOW, AI NEXT, and AI NEVER," said the release.
At the summit, stc Group will unveil a range of innovative AI solutions designed to enhance connectivity, boost operational efficiency, and support economic and environmental sustainability.
Key displays will include the stc Enterprise GPT platform, AI Network Automation, and AI Video Analytics.
The solutions highlight stc Group's commitment to advancing AI technology that supports both business needs and societal goals. According to the release, stc Group will engage in various knowledge-sharing sessions: "Corporate Laggards or Value Champions? Decoding AI Strategies", "Reshaping the Future of Work: AI's Role in Reskilling and Innovation", and "Life Sciences Seeks AI Inspiration: Cross-Industry Learnings for Healthcare Transformation".
Discussions will explore the AI potential to enhance corporate strategies and develop workforce, underscoring stc Group's pivotal role in shaping the future of AI.
