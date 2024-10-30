stc Group’s tali Ventures leads $10 million investment in series B Funding for NorthLadder

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) tali ventures, stc Group’s corporate venture capital arm, and NorthLadder, a leading device trade-in platform in over 10 countries, have completed a $10 million Series B investment round, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by tali ventures.

The investment was led by tali ventures, with additional funds from Dutch Founders Fund and Crescent Ventures.

According to the release, stc Group is a leading digital enabler and this investment demonstrates the group’s commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem across its operating markets, and supporting a more sustainable future.

tali ventures, the release said, focuses on strategic investments in high-growth companies from early to late stage.

The launch of tali ventures earlier this year was another milestone in the group’s commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainable growth.

Corporate Fund and Entrepreneurship GM at stc Majed I. Aljarboua said: “This investment aligns with tali ventures and stc Group’s shared goal of propelling technological advancement, and nurturing start-ups to shape the future of technology and society. NorthLadder’s commitment to circularity perfectly complements our vision of a more sustainable world, where the protection of both community and planet is not a byproduct but a core mission.”