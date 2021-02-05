The "Moon Base" simulation by Rossiya Segodnya has become the first project developed by a Russian media agency to be published on STEAM, the world's largest online PC video gaming platform

"The first in human history fully operational lunar base could be built on the surface of the Moon by 2038. In this VR glimpse into the future, you will see how it might look and find out what kinds of jobs the cosmonaut living there will perform," the game's description read.

The project is based on preliminary research by NASA, Roscosmos and the European Space Agency, as well as input by researchers and experts, according to the description box.

Moon Base is available in English and requires one of the following virtual reality (VR) headsets HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index. The game is free to play.

"We began experimenting with virtual reality back in the time when not many users owned VR headsets. Today we can see that the number of these devices around the world rapidly increases.

New headsets emerge year after year, becoming cheaper, more efficient and comfortable. The user audience grows, and our interests are now focused on high-tech solutions and the expectation of a form factor transformation that will bring 'smart glasses' to replace or complement smart phones," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Chief Editor Natalya Loseva said.

The fresh edition of the project, inaugurated back in 2019, has acquired new advanced features, such as data input via controllers and greater player mobility as a result of real space positioning.

While the majority of products on STEAM are video games, the platform also hosts educational content and VR simulations, including by popular media such as the BBC and The New York Times.

Rossiya Segodnya is an umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI and Baltnews, among others. The agency streams its latest developments @Zubovskiy4 channel on Telegram.