A week-long strike in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz on Tuesday once again led to riots and clashes with police, media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A week-long strike in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz on Tuesday once again led to riots and clashes with police, media reported.

According to the local newspaper Diario de Cadiz reports, the trade unions and the authorities once again failed to reach an agreement, which sparked new protests.

In the morning, demonstrators blocked the entrances to the Navantia shipyard in Puerto Real and staged a picket in another industrial zone in the town of San Fernando. They then departed to the provincial capital of Cadiz to take part in the demonstration, also joined by students.

The manifestation turned violent, with protesters throwing objects at the police, who in response used rubber bullets.

The ongoing strike over workers' salary disagreements began last Tuesday and has seen regular violent episodes between protesters and police.