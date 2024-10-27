Open Menu

Steen Olsen Wins World Cup Opener As Hirscher Wows On Comeback

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Steen Olsen wins World Cup opener as Hirscher wows on comeback

Sölden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Norway's Alexander Steen Olsen won the season-opening men's giant slalom in the World Cup on Sunday, hitting speeds of over 91kph despite the 46 turns on the steep Rettenbach glacier.

His compatriots Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath completed the podium while former Norwegian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen came fourth in Brazilian colours on his comeback race after a year out, even dancing a samba after taking the early lead on run two.

Alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher made a comeback in Dutch colours instead of his former Austrian status at the age of 35, after notching up 67 World Cup wins and a record eight consecutive overall World Cup crystal globes.

After five years out, Hirscher made a tentative descent on the first run, but in signs he may have a podium finish in him this season he hit top speed on his second run to finish 23rd on the day.

"I have to ask myself 'wow', where did I manage to find that.

I love it. It's great skiing with no obligation," Hirscher said after the second descent.

"In the old days I had to come in the top two, here I was happy to qualify for the second run," he added.

Marco Odermatt, who has won the overall men's World Cup title for the last three seasons, failed to finish his first run on Sunday.

On the same slope Saturday women's World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami decided against competing saying she did not wish to risk her health, while American star Mikaela Shiffrin dropped from first in the opening run to fifth by the end.

Italy's Federica Brignone won that race ahead of New Zealand's Alice Robinson and Julia Scheib of Austria.

The Rettenbach slope has sections with a 65 percent gradient and with the start gate at an altitude of 3,040m, it guarantees hard snow with all the competitors hitting close to 90kph, or 56mph.

Related Topics

World Snow Norway Pinheiro Same Lead Alice Alpine McGrath Austria Italy May Women Sunday Samba Bank Limited All From Top Race Marcel Hirscher Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From World