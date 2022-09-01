UrduPoint.com

Steering Problems Caused Tanker To Run Aground In Suez Canal - Reports

Steering Problems Caused Tanker to Run Aground in Suez Canal - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Technical steering problems led to the grounding of a tanker flying the flag of Singapore in the Suez Canal, Youm7 reported, citing Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie.

Earlier, media reported that an oil tanker flying the flag of Singapore ran aground in the Suez Canal and interrupted navigation in the waterway.

Later, the Youm7 portal reported that the tanker had been refloated.

"The AFFINITY tanker with a displacement of 64,000 tonnes, which ran aground... due to a technical malfunction in the steering system, has been successfully refloated," Rabie said.

